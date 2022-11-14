Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious Burns' in Gasoline Fire — Read Statement

Veteran TV personality Jay Leno this weekend suffered “serious burns” in a gasoline fire, which have forced him to press pause on upcoming engagements.

The Tonight Show alum and current host of CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage and the syndicated You Bet Your Life had been scheduled to appear at The Financial Brand Forum conference at the Aria Convention Center in Las Vegas. But an email to attendees explained, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Some time after, TMZ reported that Leno had been in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his many cars when one of the vehicles erupted into flames and burned the left side of Leno’s face.

Leno himself then said in a statement obtained by TVLine, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Season 7 of Jay Leno’s Garage was already filmed in full and recently finished airing; TVLine is checking into the status of You Bet Your Life.