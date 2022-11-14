TVLine Items: More Days Returns, HBO's Shaq Doc Trailer and More

A trio of Days of Our Lives vets are headed back to the soap (which now airs exclusively on Peacock).

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell, who played Hope and Bo on Days before joining the streaming spinoff Beyond Salem, announced their return via a video message at the Day of Days fan event over the weekend, per Soaps.com. Reckell apologized that the pair couldn’t be there in-person, before Alfonso added, “We wanted all of you to be the first to know that we are back.” Reckell went on to explain that they are taping something “extremely special” at the studio.

Additionally, Bo and Hope’s TV daughter Victoria Konefal (aka Ciara) will also reprise her role on Days. There’s no word yet on when exactly any of the trio will return or for how long.

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Steve Burton is returning to Days of Our Lives as the enigmatic Harris Michaels — a character he first played on the sudser way, way back in 1988 and more recently brought back for Season 2 of Beyond Salem.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* For All Mankind Season 4 has cast Svetlana Efremova (The Americans, Spinning Out) in the series-regular role of Irina Morozova, a high-ranking Soviet official, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) is attached to star in and executive-producer Brutally Honest, a single-camera comedy in development at CBS, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project is loosely inspired by the actress’ life and explores “how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch.”

* HBO has released a trailer Shaq, a four-part documentary series about NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9/8c:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of the anthology series Little America, premiering with eight new episodes on Friday, Dec. 9:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?