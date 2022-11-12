Ratings: NBC's Friday Sitcoms Slip; Smackdown, Shark Tank Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown scored the demo win, while ABC’s Shark Tank delivered Friday’s biggest audience (with CBS in rerun mode). Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

FOX | SmackDown averaged 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.4) was up a bit in audience but down in the demo after a two-week break.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2 mil/0.2) and Young Rock (1.3 mil/0.2) each slipped about 25 percent in audience and a tenth in the demo from their series/season premieres.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (680K/0.1) and Whose Line (500K/0.1) each lost some viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.