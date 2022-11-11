Yellowstone Star Sizes Up Season 5's Dangerous 'Wild Card' and the Betrayal That 'Just Breaks My Heart'

Yellowstone Season 5 is going to be one threat after another for Gil Birmingham’s Rainwater. Not only does frenemy John’s new role as governor endanger his uneasy alliance with Market Equities — more on that here — but cutthroat attorney Angela is back on the scene. The chairman of the Broken Rock Reservation had hoped to weaponize her… but may have gotten more than he bargained for.

“There’s some history there between Angela and Rainwater,” the actor tells TVLine. “He was a little hesitant to bring her in in the first place, but she’s got such a strong will and focused drive to get things done. He feels like if he can just rein that in, he could utilize that.

“But she’s a bit of a wild card, and he’s experienced that before,” he adds. “She could be an opportunist, you know? She could want to be a little more militant than Rainwater is prepared to go to.”

Angela could go so far as to try to sway Rainwater’s right-hand man, Mo. But even suggesting that he could turn on his boss crushes Birmingham. “Wow, that just breaks my heart,” he says. But “I don’t have that sense about Mo. He’s such a loyal individual, and he really adheres to the value system of indigenous people that love, compassion and understanding are where the strength of the culture comes from.

“And we’re both understand the importance and connection to the land that we have,” he continues. “That’s why I feel so secure, for the time being, that we’re on the same page with what we’re trying to achieve.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday at 8/7c on Paramount Network with back-to-back episodes.