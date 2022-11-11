Thursday Ratings: Station 19, Grey's Audiences Rise With Fall Finales

In the latest TV ratings, there was a five-way tie for the Thursday demo win, while CBS’ Young Sheldon delivered the night’s largest audience. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

ABC | With their fall finale crossover, Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) drew its second-best audience of the season/was steady in the demo, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.8 mil/0.5) tied a season high in audience/rose in the demo. A broadcast sampling of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt legal drama drew 1.9 mil and a 0.2 at 10 pm.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.8 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.3 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) all added viewers, though the sitcoms each dipped in the demo.

NBC | Law & Order (4 mil/0.4), SVU (4 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.4) were all steady.

THE CW | Walker (780K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while Independence (485K/0.0) dipped in both measures.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.1 mil/0.4) and Call Me Kat (1.3 mil/0.2) both dipped, while Flatch (1.1 mil/0.2) added eyeballs/was steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.