The Good Fight Spinoff: Is the All-Female Legal Offshoot Happening?

Did the series finale of The Good Fight set the stage for more Good things to come from franchise overlords Robert and Michelle King?

It certainly seemed that way. Good Fight Finale: The 13 Biggest Moments

The swan song, which dropped Thursday on Paramount+ (read our recap), teed up a tantalizing third act for Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart when the legal vet accepted an offer to run the long-bandied-about all-female law firm in Washington D.C. Even better, Sarah Steele’s fan favorite character Marissa Gold was poised to join her.

Unfortunately, EP/co-showrunner Michelle King tells TVLine that the plot twist “was no meant as a tease or a trial balloon” for a third series to follow The Good Wife and The Good Fight, this one starring Baranski and Steele, adding, “It really was this idea of, ‘OK, how is Diane going to continue her fight? How does she not give up, in spite of it all?'”

Adds fellow EP/co-showrunner Robert King: “We have been dangling this all-female firm like a true carrot [for several seasons], so it felt interesting to grab it” in the finale.

For her part, Baranski is not closing the door on the possibility of playing Diane again, telling TVLine back in September, “Never say never.”