Everything's Trash Cancelled at Freeform After 1 Season

It’s one and done for Everything’s Trash.

Freeform has cancelled Phoebe Robinson’s comedy series after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The show’s Sept. 7 freshman finale now serves as its series finale. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Based on Robinson’s 2018 book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, the series starred Robinson — who also created, wrote and exec-produced the show — as Phoebe, a podcast host navigating life and sex in Brooklyn. When her brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) emerged as a leading politician, Phoebe was forced to grow up, relying on her friends and family to help her figure out adulthood.

The cast also included Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, Moses Storm, Brandon Jay McLaren and June Diane Raphael.

With the cancellation of Everything’s Trash, Freeform is now down to five original scripted series: Cruel Summer (previously renewed for Season 2), Good Trouble (renewed for Season 5), grown-ish (Season 5 resumes Jan. 18), Single Drunk Female (renewed for Season 2) and new series The Watchful Eye (premiering Jan. 30).

Our sister site Deadline was first to report Everything's Trash's axing, which is now reflected on TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard.