Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Who Is Riri Williams, aka Ironheart?

The following contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now in theaters. Proceed accordingly.

If you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and have been wondering who Riri Williams (played by Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Dominique Thorne) is, this post is for you.

Riri made her MCU debut in the new film, which hit theaters on Friday, as the feisty college student who became embroiled in the conflict between Wakanda and Talokan, thanks to one of her advanced designs. She even built her own Iron Man suit, which came in handy during those intense battle scenes, and delivered some memorable one-liners throughout the movie.

WHO IS SHE EXACTLY? | In the comics, Riri was a teen from Chicago who caught Tony Stark’s attention when she built a better version of his suit and later fought alongside him in a second civil war between superheroes. She took up the name Ironheart and teamed up with Shuri at one point — though not in the same capacity as the movie. Riri is said to be the smartest character in the universe, topping Stark and Bruce Banner.

WHERE WILL WE NEXT SEE HER? | Riri will step out on her own in the live-action Disney+ series Ironheart, which is slated for release in the fall of 2023. The six-episode series centers on the “genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” per the official synopsis.

Additional cast includes RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 contestant and All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé, This Is Us’ Lyric Ross as Riri’s BFF, In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos, Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich, Graceland’s Manny Montana and child actors Harper Anthony and Regan Aliyah. GLOW’s Shakira Barrera, South Side’s Rashida Olayiwola and Bosch‘s Paul Calderón are also set to appear.

Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer, The Midnight Club) developed the series and will serve as head writer.

Are you excited for more Riri Williams? What did you think of her in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Sound off below!