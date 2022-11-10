Young Sheldon Sneak Peek: Georgie Attempts to Win Over Mandy's Parents

Georgie tries (and fails) to charm Mandy’s parents in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Young Sheldon (CBS, 8/7c). Every Big Bang Easter Egg on Young Sheldon

In the episode, an uncomfortable first encounter with Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) doesn’t stop Georgie from trying to smooth things over. He pays a visit to Jim’s tire shop and hopes to have a talk with Mr. McAllister, man to man. Little does he know that Mrs. McAllister works there, too.

Upon her entry into the showroom, Audrey makes abundantly clear what she thinks of her daughter, a former weather girl, returning to Medford and having a baby. Georgie attempts to spin it as a positive, but their muted reactions to his corn-fried optimism speak volumes.

Both Sasso and Jones are veterans of the Chuck Lorre Televisual Universe, with the former having recurred on Mom as Jill’s eventual husband Andy, and the latter — an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner! — having recurred on the recently ended United States of Al as Art’s girlfriend Lois. Each of them are expected to appear on the Big Bang Theory prequel throughout the ongoing Season 6.

Emily Osment, who was introduced as Georgie’s baby mama Mandy midway through Season 5, was elevated to series regular in April. Mandy has since moved into Meemaw’s spare bedroom and further acclimated herself into the Cooper family. In recent weeks, she appears to have warmed up to Sheldon’s older bother; in the Nov. 3 episode, Meemaw caught Mandy at the tail end of a “walk of shame.” But time will tell whether Mandy winds up one of Georgie’s two ex-wives. (Perhaps he also inherits Jim’s shop and converts it into the first Mr. Tire?)

Watch the sneak peek above