TVLine Items: Oh Joins HBO Series, Eliza Coupe Visits Todd and More

Sandra Oh is entering the spy game at HBO with the drama The Sympathizer, co-starring and executive-produced by Robert Downey Jr., per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the series centers around a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy (casting TBA) during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the U.S. Downey is set to play several supporting roles.

Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy vet Oh will recur as Sofia Mori, “a liberated feminist who, in the midst of a love triangle, begins to awaken to the complexity of her own Asian-American identity,” per THR.

* Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) will guest-star in So Help Me Todd‘s Jan. 5 episode as Veronica, the private eye who set up Todd to take the fall for her illegal wiretapping and forgery two years ago, TV Insider reports.

* Hulu has renewed the Chris Estrada comedy series This Fool for Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes. The renewal comes three months after the release of Season 1 (which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 12).

* Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour concert special, will air Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8/7c on CBS.

* Netflix has released a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 25:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the documentary Love, Lizzo, debuting Thursday, Nov. 24:

