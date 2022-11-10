Gossip Girl: Julien and Monet Wage War in Season 2 Trailer — Plus, What Brings Georgina Sparks Back to NYC?

“It’s only just begun,” Kristen Bell coos in the just-released trailer for Gossip Girl‘s second season. But is that a promise or a threat? … You know what, we’re good either way.

“It’s the second semester of junior year and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives or spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite,” according to the official logline for Season 2. “She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-around — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen and, by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried and who was holding the shovel.”

Returning for Season 2 are Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and newly promoted series regular Grace Duah. As previously reported, Michelle Trachtenberg will also guest star as OG Gossip Girl antihero Georgina Sparks.

Gossip Girl returns to HBO Max with two episodes on Thursday, Dec. 1, followed by one new episode per week through Jan. 26.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Gossip Girl Season 2, then drop a comment with your hopes for Manhattan’s elite below.