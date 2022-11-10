Good Night, and Good Luck Series in the Works at AMC From George Clooney

We have breaking news, ladies and gentleman: AMC is developing a series based on the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, with George Clooney returning as executive producer, TVLine has learned.

The six-episode series — which has opened a writers’ room in hopes of earning a straight-to-series order — will take inspiration from the film, which starred David Strathairn as legendary TV newsman Edward R. Murrow. AMC’s adaptation will follow Sy Steingartner, a cameraman for Murrow’s show “who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition,” per the official description. “With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Sy has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process.”

Clooney, who co-wrote, directed and costarred in the original film, will serve as an EP along with his producing partner Grant Heslov, who will direct the pilot. Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Better Call Saul) will serve as showrunner.

“As a massive fan of the movie, I didn’t want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it,” Glatzer said in a statement. “So we’ve expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life. I suppose it’s more of an origin story of where we are today.”

Good Night, and Good Luck hit theaters in 2005 to critical acclaim and box-office success, earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Strathairn, Best Director for Clooney and Best Picture.