Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!

Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked!

Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.”

The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

“This will be an unforgettable moment,” Praw added, “and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The aforementioned live comedy event will mark Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, premiered on the service back in February 2018.

Will you make a point to tune in for Netflix’s first-ever live stream, headlined by Chris Rock?