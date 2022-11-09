Election Night Ratings: ABC Draws Largest Audience Among Big 3

ABC just barely outpaced NBC on Tuesday night, when it comes to drawing the most eyeballs to its primetime Election Night coverage.
ABC averaged 3.2 million total viewers during primetime, along with a 0.5 demo rating, compared to NBC’s audience of 3.1 million (and slightly younger 0.6 demo rating).
CBS meanwhile averaged 2.6 million primetime viewers, and a 0.4 demo rating.
Cable news viewership tallies will roll in much later today.
Representing broadcast-TV’s lone fresh fare opposite Election Night newscasting, Fox’s The Resident (2.9 mil/0.3) dipped from its most recent, pre-World Series outing, whereas Monarch (1.7 mil/0.2) returned steady.
