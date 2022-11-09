Raised by Wolves' Travis Fimmel Joins Dune Prequel Series on HBO Max

HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood has cast its first dude.

Travis Fimmel, who led Vikings for several seasons and more recently co-starred on HBO Max’s two-and-done Raised by Wolves sci-fi drama, has joined the prequel series, our sister site Variety reports.

Dune: The Sisterhood is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune film franchise as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.”

Per Variety, Fimmel will fill the role of Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.”

The prequel series’ cast also includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (History’s Knightfall), Shalom Brune-Franklin (HBO Max’s The Tourist), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation) and Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman).

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” Denis Villeneuve, director of the new Dune film franchise and an EP on The Sisterhood, said back in 2019. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring, but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

Dune: Part One premiered in theaters last October, while Dune: Part Two is set to be released on Nov. 17, 2023.