The Resident Adds Hawaii Five-0 Alum Ian Anthony Dale as Billie's New Suitor — Get a Sneak Peek at His Debut

The potential romance brewing between The Resident‘s Conrad and Billie is about to encounter a roadblock, in the form of Hawaii Five-0 vet Ian Anthony Dale.

Dale, whose recent credits also include All Rise and The Walking Dead, makes his debut in tonight’s episode of the Fox drama (8/7c). He’ll play Dr. James Yamada, a dashing, charismatic, self-assured new cardiologist at Chastain who is obviously interested in Jessica Lucas’ Billie. In our exclusive sneak peek above, James asks Billie out on a late dinner date — and hang on, is that some jealousy we detect from an eavesdropping Conrad?

As teased in a recent promo for Tuesday’s episode, the hour will force Conrad and Billie to address some of their lingering feelings after they shared a meaningful slow dance at Kit and Bell’s wedding reception. Per series co-creator Amy Holden Jones, “their own emotions and obligations are, at best, confused” in the wake of that dance, though the chemistry between them has become what Jones calls “undeniable.”

“I think Conrad has been in denial about his feelings for the first half of the season,” the EP previously told TVLine. “He truly is attracted to Cade, but that attraction was predicated on his mistaken notion that Billie, as Nic’s best friend, was off limits for him… Sometimes it takes a little while to realize you can, and must, follow your heart.”

James’ interest in Billie appears to be complicating things, though… especially when she doesn’t turn down his dinner offer. Watch the full clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!