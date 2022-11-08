Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Welcomes Justin Trudeau to the Werkroom — Watch Trailer

Justin Trudeau in the Drag Race werkroom? How aboot that! Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World Cast Revealed

The Prime Minister of Canada is one of several special guests appearing in the just-released trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World, premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus.

Brooke Lynn Hytes will serve as the show’s host, judging alongside Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor

We also have a full list of the season’s guest judges: singer Anjulie, writer/producer (and Brad Goreski’s hubby!) Gary Janetti, Canada’s Drag Race choreographer Hollywood Jade, fashion icon Jeanne Beker, TV host/producer Joe Zee, Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka, and activist/filmmaker Sarain Fox.

Nine queens from across the globe are convening in Canada for this competition: Anita Wigl’it (Down Under Season 1), Icesis Couture (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Kendall Gender (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11 and All Stars 6), Rita Baga (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11 and All Stars 6), Stephanie Prince (Canada’s Drag Race Season 2), Vanity Milan (Drag Race UK Season 3), and Victoria Scone (Drag Race UK Season 3).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which queen(s) are you already rooting for?