TVLine Items: Edgar Ramirez Leads New Dr. Death, Fargo Casting and More

Dr. Death is up to no good again, and this time, Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will be wielding his scalpel.

The actor will star in the Season 2 of the Peacock anthology series, which will be based on the “Miracle Man” storyline from the Dr. Death podcast’s most recent third season.

“Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man,'” reads the official show synopsis. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”

Season 1 showrunner Patrick Macmanus will executive-produce, while Season 1 producer Ashley Michel Hoban will serve as showrunner for the second season.

Joshua Jackson headline the series’ first season as disgraced Texas neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall) has joined Fargo Season 5 in the series-regular role of Danish Graves, “who serves as in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh),” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Chuck Lorre’s upcoming HBO Max comedy How to Be a Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, has added the following actors to its cast, per Variety: Omar J. Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Andrea Anders (Better Off Ted), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) and Jorge Garcia (Hawaii Five-0, Lost).

* Beginning Nov. 30, Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will have the ability to watch their local affiliate station through a channel on their Peacock homepage. This live stream channel will be available in all 210 NBC affiliate markets.

* Netflix has released a teaser for Too Hot to Handle Season 4, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 7 with its first five episodes and concluding Wednesday, Dec. 14 with its final five installments:

* FX has released a teaser for Kindred, premiering with all episodes on Tuesday, Dec. 13 exclusively on Hulu:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?