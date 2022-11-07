The Acolyte: Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto and More Officially Join Star Wars Series — Plus, New Plot Details!

Disney+ on Monday confirmed many a casting rumor for its upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, as production on the show officially got underway.

The full ensemble includes previously reported cast members such as Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), along with new additions Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Carrie-Anne Moss (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones).

The streamer also released the above photo of Jung-jae and previously announced star Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), working alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

When Stenberg’s casting was formally confirmed in July, The Acolyte was only known to be set during the final days of the High Republic era, rife with “shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers.” But Monday’s casting announcement also brought new plot intel for the mystery-thriller: “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated,” the new logline reads.

There’s currently no timetable for The Acolyte‘s release. Which of the latest castings are you most excited about? Tell us below!