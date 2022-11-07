TVLine Items: Kimmel to Host Oscars, Supernatural Vet to Walker and More

Jimmy Kimmel will return to the Oscars stage to host the 95th Academy Awards, airing live Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC.

The late-night host last oversaw the ceremony five years ago in 2018, in addition to hosting in 2017. (For those in need of a memory refresher, this year’s hosts were Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.)

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,'” Kimmel said in a statement.

* Supernatural alum Jake Abel will reunite with Jared Padalecki on Walker, where Abel will recur as the mayor’s chief of staff, beginning with the Nov. 10 episode, EW.com reports.

* The Young and the Restless vet Michael Damian will reprise his role as Danny Romalotti, for the first time in nearly a decade, starting Thursday, Dec. 22, for multiple episodes.

* The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed through 2025.

* The spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has added Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, The Terror) to its cast, our sister site Deadline reports. Poésy will play a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl, while Nagaitis will portray a powerful black marketeer and owner of an underground nightclub.

* Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series at Netflix has cast frequent collaborator Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), Kaya Scodalerio (Spinning Out), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, Instinct), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), per Deadline.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia+, a series of six animated shorts spun off of the 2016 feature film, and premiering Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Discover 6️⃣ all-new stories in Disney’s Zootopia+, an Original series streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. 🐰🐾🐭 pic.twitter.com/QsPMALerPt — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 7, 2022

