Carnival Row to End with Season 2

Some good news, Carnival Row fans: We finally know when new episodes will arrive. The bad news? It’s not returning for Season 3 at Prime Video.

TVLine has learned that the fantasy series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will end with Season 2, which is set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023; new installments of the 10-episode final season will stream weekly. (Season 1 was previously released on Aug. 30, 2019.)

The streamer also unveiled the first trailer for the show’s farewell run, which you can check out above, as well as a new poster (see below).

Season 2 picks up with ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Bloom) “investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension,” per the official synopsis. “Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).” TV's 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Meanwhile, Tourmaline (Karla Crome) “inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row.” Plus, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) “encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests” in the conclusion of Carnival Row.

