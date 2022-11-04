MSNBC Drops Host Tiffany Cross

MSNBC has parted ways with weekend host Tiffany Cross, who anchored the cable news network’s Saturday show The Cross Connection, our sister site Variety reports.

MSNBC reportedly declined to renew Cross’ contract after two years, and she will not appear on the network again. Her show’s Saturday time slot will be filled by a rotating group of anchors until a permanent replacement is found.

Cross, a former CNN producer and BET bureau chief who wrote the book Say It Louder: Black Voices, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy, began hosting her MSNBC weekend show in 2020 in the wake of Joy Reid’s departure. The Cross Connection covered “the news of the week with fresh, diverse voices from a cross section of thought leaders, elected officials and journalists, focusing heavily on the rising majority in this country and how their issues impact society as a whole,” per the network’s official description.

Cross’ relationship with MSNBC “was becoming frayed,” though, per Variety, with executives wary of Cross’ battles with other cable news hosts — Tucker Carlson dedicated a segment of his Fox News show to criticizing Cross last month — and her commentaries “that executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”