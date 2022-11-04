Ratings: As World Series Hits New Highs, Walker Independence Rises

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 5 on Thursday night averaged 11 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, marking new overnight highs for the Astros/Phillies contest. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Opposite the well-watched Fall Classique, all but one (1) show ceded viewers….

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.7 mil/0.5) dipped but still landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win (amongst non-sports fare). Ghosts (6 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (3.9 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.1 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo.

ABC | Station 19 (3.5 mil/0.4), Grey’s Anatomy (3.1 mil/0.4, read recap) and Alaska Daily (2.6 mil/0.2) all dipped.

NBC | Law & Order (3.6 mil/0.4), SVU (3.7 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.4) all dipped.

THE CW | Walker (772K/0.1) dropped a handful of eyeballs, while scrappy Walker Independence (556K/0.1) ticked up in both measures.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Any rebroadcast, retransmission or account of this game, without the express written consent of Major League Baseball, is prohibited.