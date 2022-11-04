Paramount+'s Criminal Minds Revival Releases a Truly Bone-Chilling Trailer — First Episode Will Also Air on CBS

The good news for Criminal Minds fans: the upcoming revival on Paramount+ will also air its first episode on CBS.

The “bad” news? Criminal Minds: Evolution looks absolutely chilling, as teased in the trailer above, which talks of how the pandemic led to the creation of a network of serial-killing “predators.”

Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution will kick off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale.

The premiere episode will also get a special broadcast on the crime drama’s original home, CBS, Thanksgiving night at 10/9c. So load up the kids with tryptophan and get ’em to bed early! Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Photos!

Criminal Minds‘ quasi-Season 16 finds the BAU’s elite profilers going up against “their greatest threat yet,” the aforementioned Elias Voit, an UnSub who spent the pandemic cultivating a network of other serial killers. Now, with the world opening back up, Voit’s network goes operational, and the BAU team must hunt them down… one murder at a time.

The BAU team in question is comprised of veteran cast members Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara) and Adam Rodriguez (Luke). Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford, meanwhile, plays Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.