Ratings: World Series Rises With Game 4 No-Hitter; Fire Leads Regular Fare

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 4, in which four Astros pitchers collaborated on the second no-hitter in the Fall Classic’s history, averaged 10 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, marking the best preliminary numbers for the Houston/Philly series. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Interestingly, the historic game’s audience peaked during the 9 o’clock (ET) hour, then successively dipped during the 10:00 and 10:30 half-hours.

Opposite the well-watched World Series and with #OneChicago back with fresh episodes…..

CBS | Survivor (4.4 mil/0.5) slipped 15 and 37 percent, while the relocated Amazing Race (2.7 mil/0.3) rose to a best-since-premiere audience and held steady in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.39 mil/0.5) and P.D. (5 mil/0.5) both dipped in the demo, while Fire (6.42 mil/0.6) was steady and led Wednesday’s regular fare in both measures.

THE CW | Stargirl (455K/0.1) and Kung Fu (410K/0.1) each dropped a handful of eyeballs.

ABC | The Conners (3.7 mil/0.5) and Abbott Elementary (2.6 mil/0.5) both dipped, while The Goldbergs (2.6 mil/0.4), Home Economics (2 mil/0.4) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Any rebroadcast, retransmission or account of this game, without the express written consent of Major League Baseball, is prohibited.