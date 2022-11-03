TVLine Items: Theo James in Ritchie Series, Scandal Vet's Hulu Gig and More

Theo James may be currently vacationing on screen in The White Lotus, but he’s already looking toward his next TV gig: The actor will headline Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on the co-writer/director’s 2019 film of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports.

James stars as Eddie Halstead, “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie),” Deadline describes. “Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Ritchie co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read (McMafia) and is set to direct the first two episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer.

James other TV credit include The Time Traveler’s Wife, Sanditon and Golden Boy.

* Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son, Scandal) and Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) have joined Hulu’s upcoming drama The Other Black Girl as series regulars, per Deadline. Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, the show follows Nella, “an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.” Young will play Nella’s editor boss, who is described as a Hamptons WASP, while McCormack will portray the founder and editor-in-chief of Wagner Books.

* Peacock and Sky have ordered a series inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation. The project “will delve deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story, in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time,” per the official description.

* David Letterman will interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a standalone episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, premiering later this year.

* Avantika (Spin, Diary of a Future President) is attached to star in and executive-produce A Crown of Wishes, a live-action YA fantasy series rooted in Hindu mythology in development at Disney+, based on the second book in Roshani Chokshi’s Star-Touched Queen duology, per Deadline.

* HBO has released a trailer for We’re Here Season 3, premiering Friday, Nov. 25 at 10/9c:

