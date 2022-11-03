Shepard Smith to Exit CNBC In Wake of The News With Shepard Smith's Cancellation

Shepard Smith‘s tenure at CNBC has come to an end.

Per Variety, the former Fox News talking head’s nightly program, The News With Shepard Smith, has been cancelled, setting up Smith’s departure from the network. The news vet joined CNBC in Fall 2020.

The News With Shepard Smith will air for the last time later this month.

CNBC boss KC Sullivan confirmed the news in a staff memo Thursday morning, writing, “The quality journalism Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and not lost on us or our 7pm audience. The News increased CNBC’s 7 pm viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any primetime cable news program. At a time when misinformation and disinformation is rampant, The News succeeded in providing audiences with the clearest understanding of the facts. Decisions like these are not arrived at hastily or taken lightly. I believe this decision will ultimately help to strengthen our brand and the value we provide our audiences.”

In October 2019, Smith left Fox News after working there for 23 years. He had joined the conservative network at its inception in 1996 and was one of its few non-partisan voices, which made him a frequent target of former President Donald Trump.

A new 7 pm show devoted to business news will replace Smith’s CNBC program in early 2023.