She-Hulk Rises, Andor Drops on Latest Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Ranking

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story topped Nielsen's U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a third straight week, albeit with a markedly smaller tally.

For the week of Oct. 3, the Netflix drama amassed nearly 2.4 billion minutes viewed across its 10 episodes (down 46 percent from last week). It was followed by Prime Video’s The Rings of Power (988 million minutes/seven available episodes), Netflix’s Cobra Kai (558 million minutes/50 episodes), Netflix’s The Empress (523 million minutes/six episodes) and the chart debut of Netflix’s The Dahmer Tapes (522 million minutes/three episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Oct. 3 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (with 513 million minutes viewed/79 episodes), Disney+’s She-Hulk (up two spots with 454 million minutes/eight available episodes), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (down three spots with 410 million minutes/51 available episodes), the chart debut of Netflix’s The Midnight Club (400 million minutes/10 episodes) and Disney+’s Andor (down four spots with 356 million minutes/five available episodes).

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of all streaming fare…. House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) stayed at No. 4 with 921 million minutes viewed across eight available episodes, trailing Dahmer, Hocus Pocus 2 (1.1 billion minutes viewed) and Rings of Power.

