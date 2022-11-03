George & Tammy: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Sing in First Trailer for Showtime Series About Country Icons

After winning her first Oscar for playing controversial televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, Jessica Chastain is hoping for similar success — this time on the small screen — as she embodies another legendary Tammy.

Showtime on Thursday announced the official pick-up of George & Tammy, a six-part limited series chronicling the lives and careers of country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette, played by Michael Shannon and Chastain respectively.

The first episode will debut simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c. The rest of the season will air exclusively on Showtime (Sundays at 9 pm), but new episodes will be available early (Fridays) on demand and for those who subscribe to Paramount+ with the Showtime bundle.

The show’s ensemble cast includes Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) as George Richey, Kelly McCormack (A League of Their Own) as Sheila Richey, Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) as Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, Pat Healy (Station 19) as Don Chapel, David Wilson Barnes (Perry Mason) as Billy Sherrill and Katy Mixon (American Housewife) as Jan Smith.

George & Tammy is created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), directed by John Hillcoat (The Road) and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look (and listen) at George & Tammy, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?