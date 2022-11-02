Tuca & Bertie Cancelled Again — Series Creator Still Hopes to Share 'Beautiful and Weird' Ending Someday

Tuca & Bertie just can’t catch a break. The animated series, which was revived for two seasons on Adult Swim after being cancelled by Netflix, has once again been axed.

“Tuca & Bertie has sadly been cancelled,” series creator Lisa Hanawalt tweeted on Wednesday. “To all our fans – we love you and can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.”

The tweet continues: “Working with Adult Swim was creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I’m grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much.”

“I still have a beautiful and weird ending to [Tuca & Bertie] in mind, hopefully someday we’ll get the chance to finish this story,” Hanawalt concludes. “In the meantime, I’m not done creating. I’ve witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what.”

Tuca & Bertie‘s voice cast was led by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular feathered besties. Steven Yeun also starred as Bertie’s boyfriend Speckle.

Will you miss Tuca & Bertie? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s second cancellation below.