Ryan Reynolds Flips the Script on A Christmas Carol in Spirited Apple Movie

Ryan Reynolds refuses to get Scrooged over by Will Ferrell and his not-so-merry band of ghosts in the trailer for Spirited, a holiday musical comedy heading to Apple TV+ this month.

Hitting theaters on Friday, Nov. 11, before making its streaming premiere a week later on Nov. 18, Spirited recounts how on each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (played by Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.

This particular holiday season, however, Present picks the wrong man to Scrooge with — Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a real smartass who turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family) directed the feature comedy off a script by himself and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show With James Corden).

Watch the trailer above and let us know if you'll be checking out this twist on Dickens' A Christmas Carol.