Adam Devine Falls for Sarah Hyland (Again) in Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series — Watch Bumper in Berlin Trailer

Seven years after falling in love on Modern Family, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland are making sweet music together once again.

The on-screen couple reunites in the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a new Peacock comedy series spun off from the popular movie franchise.

All six episodes drop Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Peacock. The premiere, as well as a sneak peek at Episode 2, will also air on NBC after The Voice on Monday, Nov. 28 (10/9c)

In addition to Devine and Hyland, Bumper in Berlin also stars Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg, reprising his role as Pieter Kramer from Pitcher Perfect 2.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago — from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series,” executive producer Elizabeth Banks says in a statement. “We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways — anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the series’ official trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be following Bumper to Berlin?