TVLine Items: Euphoria Star's New Series, Flip or Flop Reunion and More

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is going back in time with the WWII limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Per our sister site Variety, Elordi will headline the drama as Dorrigo Evans, “an army surgeon whose short but forbidden affair with Amy, the young wife of his uncle, sustains and haunts him through his darkest days as the reluctant leader of men held prisoner in a Thai-Burmese camp during WWII.”

The five-part project, which is based on Richard Flanagan’s novel, hails from Sony Pictures Television and does not yet have a network attached.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, a one-hour special reuniting stars Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa for one last project, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on HGTV, Hall announced on Instagram.

* HBO Max’s upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives has added Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) and Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) in recurring roles, per Variety.

* ABC has ordered to series the unscripted comedy The Prank Panel, in which “pranxperts” Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Eric André (The Eric André Show) and Gabourey Sidibe (Empire) help everyday people pull off pranks on their family members, friends and co-workers. Watch a promo here.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Elite Season 6, premiering Friday, Nov. 18:

Who will you trust when everything falls apart? Elite Season 6 premieres November 18. pic.twitter.com/EP6nZxbGPD — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2022

* Watch a trailer for The Waltons Thanksgiving, airing Sunday, Nov. 20 on The CW:

