Ratings: Quantum Leap Audience Stabilizes After 5-Week Slide

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Quantum Leap this Monday ticked up to 2.3 million total viewers — ending a steady-if-slight audience slide since its premiere — while holding steady with a 0.3 demo rating. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (5.9 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady week-to-week, tying for the Monday demo win while delivering the largest audience.

Elsewhere, with the World Series rained out on Fox and CBS in rerun mode….

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.8 mil/0.6) added viewers while steady in the demo. The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) ticked up on both counts.

THE CW | A Halloween-themed World’s Funniest Animals special (700K/0.1) and a 13 Scariest Movies of All Time countdown (500K/0.1) easily drew more viewers than last week’s All American duo.

