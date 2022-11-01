Emmys: Mysterious Benedict Society, Sneakerella, Heartstopper, Sweet Tooth Lead Children's & Family Nominees

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday morning announced the nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and the movie Sneakerella lead the pack with, by my hand count, 11 nominations each, followed by Netflix’s Heartstopper and Sweet Tooth (which netted nine apiece).

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards are the first standalone expansion of the Emmys competition since 1979, marking the culmination of the first full year of the realignment between NATAS and the Television Academy.

“Putting a spotlight on children’s and family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” NATAS president Adam Sharp said in a statement. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Helpsters, Apple TV+

The Not-Too-Late Show Eith Elmo: Game Edition, HBO Max

Sesame Street, HBO Max

Tab Time, YouTube Originals

Waffles + Mochi, Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Astronauts, Nickelodeon

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+

Raising Dion, Netflix

Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha M.D., Disney+

First Day, Hulu

Heartstopper, Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+

Muppets Haunted Mansion, Disney+

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max

Sneakerella, Disney+

Spin, Disney Channel

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Loretta Devine as M’Dear, Family Reunion

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club

Rueby Wood as Nate Better, Nate Than Ever

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper

William Gao as Tao Xu, Heartstopper

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Better Nate Than Ever

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club

Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Punky Brewster

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, Raising Dion

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, The Baby-Sitters Club

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Raising Dion

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Heartstopper

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, Ghostwriter

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, Punky Brewster

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, Diary of a Future President

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Ridley Jones

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, Blaze and the Monster Machines

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny/Marvin the Martian/Daffy Duck/Tweety, Looney Tunes Cartoons

Grey Delisle as Lola/Lana/Lily/Meryl/Cheryl/Scoots/Mopes/Mrs. Bernardo, The Loud House

Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants

Frank Welker as Himself/Fred/Scooby, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, The Loud House

Tucker Chandler as Alex, Madagascar: A Little Wild

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, Doug Unplugs

Amir O’Neil as Marty, Madagascar: A Little Wild

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, Centaurworld

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown, Tab Time

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez, The Kids Tonight Show

Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Jack McBrayer, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show

Coyote Peterson, Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Hi I’m Sevy, Magnolia Network

Kids Baking Championship, Food Network

Nick News, Nickelodeon

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race, YouTube.com

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist, Netflix

Molly of Denali, PBS

Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Netflix

Santiago of the Seas, Nickelodeon

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, PBS

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts, Netflix

The Cuphead Show!, Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+

Star Trek: Prodigy, Paramount+

A Tale Dark & Grimm, Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

El Deafo, Apple TV+

Hilda and the Mountain King, Netflix

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Prime Video

Maya and the Three, Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto, Disney+

Little Bird, Vimeo

Rhymes Through Times, Noggin

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether, YouTube.com

We the People, Netflix

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Cat Burglar, Netflix

In Space with Markiplier, YouTube Originals

Madrid Noir, Oculus TV

Namoo, Baobab Studios

Paper Birds, Oculus TV

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign, ABC

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Hulu and Peacock

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Netflix

Maya and the Three, Netflix

My Squishy Little Dumplings, Nickelodeon

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign, PBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special

Sesame Street

Waffles + Mochi

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Heartstopper

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Sweet Tooth

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist

Alma’s Way

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Molly of Denali

Muppet Babies

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia

City of Ghosts

Dug Days

Karma’s World

Maya and the Three

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Sneakerella

Spin

Sweet Tooth

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home

The Quest

Sesame Street

Top Chef Family Style

Zero Chill

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Muppet Babies

Stillwater

Storybots: Learn to Read

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Carmen Sandiego

Ciao Alberto

City of Ghosts

Dug Days

Hilda and the Mountain King

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia

Centaurworld

Hilda and the Mountain King

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Summer Camp Island

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever

The J Team

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Ruby and the Well

Sneakerella

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love

The Tom & Jerry Show

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin,” Sesame Street

“If You Have a Dream,” Fancy Nancy

“In Your Shoes,” Sneakerella

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

“Kicks,” Sneakerella

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie

Endlings

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Sneakerella

Waffles + Mochi

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d

Family Reunion

Just Roll With It

Punky Brewster

Raven’s Home

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Sneakerella

Sweet Tooth

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition

Sesame Street

The Quest

Top Chef Family Style

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Beepers

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Stillwater

Trash Truck

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto

Dug Days

Maya and the Three

Monsters at Work

Olaf Presents

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts

Raising Dion

Scaredy Cats

Sweet Tooth

The Mysterious Benedict Society

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Mecha Builders

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto D

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Maya and the Three

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Raising Dion

Sweet Tooth

Waffles + Mochi

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Green Eggs and Ham

Hilda and the Mountain King

The Mysterious Benedict Society

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Heartstopper

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Sweet Tooth

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate

Centaurworld

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Monsters at Work

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Sneakerella

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Odd Squad

Raven’s Home

Sneakerella

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Canterville Ghost

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Heartstopper

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Sneakerella

Warped!

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Odd Squad

The Quest

Sweet Tooth

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

The J Team

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Sneakerella

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force

Endlings

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Raising Dion

Side Hustle