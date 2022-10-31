Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star in Disney+ Wonder Man Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding yet another comic book character to his resume. Marvel TV Status Report: Get the Latest Updates

The actor, who previously played Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen series and currently appears as Black Manta in the Aquaman films, has been cast as Disney+’s titular Wonder Man, our sister site Deadline reports.

First introduced in 1964, Wonder Man (aka Simon Williams) has been depicted as a gifted engineer who gains superhuman abilities and becomes an enemy of The Avengers, though he has also fought alongside the Marvel team in multiple capacities.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and writer-producer Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) are developing the live-action series about the longtime Marvel character, with Guest serving as head writer. Filming reportedly could commence as early as 2023.

Though specific details about the show’s plot remain under wraps, Ben Kingsley is reportedly reprising his role as the villainous Trevor Slattery, a character he previously played on the big screen in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

Abdul-Mateen II also starred in Netflix’s The Get Down and has appeared in episodes of Black Mirror and The Handmaid’s Tale. On the big screen, he has been featured in movies like The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Candyman and The Matrix Resurrections.

Are you excited to meet Wonder Man? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.