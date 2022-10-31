Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content

Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of movies within the Hallmark library (including signature holiday favorites).

Older, library TV content is not part of the offering.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, Hallmark Media, in turn said, “We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers. The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

In addition to the three live Hallmark channels, Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to live and next-day streaming of current and new Hallmark fare, plus a VOD collection of new movies and dozens of Hallmark classics.