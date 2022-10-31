Alert: Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez Search for Missing Kids in First Teaser for Fox Procedural — Watch Video

Hawaii Five-0‘s Scott Caan is playing a cop again, but he’s on a new beat in the first teaser for the Fox drama Alert.

In the teaser — which you can watch above — Caan and Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time, Devious Maids) play Philadelphia cops Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, who work together on the city’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). After a young girl is kidnapped by armed thugs, Jason and Nikki spring into action, with Nikki reassuring the girl’s parents: “I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst… but I want you to know that we will get your baby back.”

Jason and Nikki have been through this themselves, actually: They used to be husband and wife, and their own son was kidnapped years ago in what is still an open case. “Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son,” according to the official description.

John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8 directly after Fox’s NFL coverage. Along with Caan and Ramirez, the cast includes Adeola Role (The Good Fight), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (The Good Doctor).

Press PLAY above for a first look at Alert, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be adding this one to your watchlist?