SNL Video: Not Even Drunk Uncle Will Take a Call From Kanye West

While Bobby Moynihan clearly showed up at Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H this week to reprise his role in the greatest Halloween sketch of all time, he also took a moment to bring back another of his most popular recurring characters, Drunk Uncle.

This marks the fourteenth appearance of Drunk Uncle and, from his first bit melding Jack Skellington and Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s a whirlwind of slurred non-sequiturs and cranky old man yowls.

He is an artist at heart though. Despite his claims of not being Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, he is quite a singer — though his oeuvre appears to be almost exclusively songs and artists of the 1980s. Eddie Money, Billy Joel, the McDonald’s menu song. He’s also a Tik Tok dancer. Well, a mocker of Tik Tok dancers. But that’s basically the same thing, right?

The near misses with racism are always the most fun. He starts talking about illegal immigrants, but it then becomes clear he’s talking about Chris Pratt’s turn at the classic Super Mario character. He starts out his screed on Kanye West by saying, “I’ve been listening to a whole lot of what he has to say,” but even Drunk Uncle, it seems, is unwilling to partner with him. “I think he might be crazy,” he says, proving himself to also be a master of understatement.

One of the best things about this character is that the topics are so varied, you often find yourself learning about current events you missed. Did you know Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced their divorce? That’s a real thing. Or that Halloween is communist? That’s a slightly less real thing. Or that Black Adams Matter? That’s a real thing for The Rock, but maybe not so much for other folks. You should probably fact check Drunk Uncle before using him as a news source.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cecily Strong returned to the show as Kari Lake, and Tom Hanks was in studio to revive Halloween icon David S. Pumpkins.

