Ratings: World Series Steady vs. 2021 Opener; S.W.A.T., Fire Country Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros averaged 9.7 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating during primetime, nearly on par with the early numbers for last year’s Braves/Astros opener (which aired on a Tuesday). The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Opposite ye olde hurling of the horsehide….

CBS | S.W.A.T. (4.5 mil/0.4) and Fire Country (5.2 mil/0.4) are both up in audience versus last week’s prelims, though both Fire Country and Blue Bloods (5.5 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo.

NBC | College Bowl drew 1.5 mil/0.2, followed by 1.3 mil/0.2 for its actual Season 2 finale.

ABC | ABC News’ Matthew Perry interview (4.2 mil/0.4, read highlights) drew a larger audience than any Shark Tank in the time slot this season.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (568K/0.1) and Whose Line (464K/0.1) were both down sharply in viewers.

