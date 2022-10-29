East New York Sneak Peek: Regina Is Given a Most Troubling Birthday 'Gift'

This week on CBS’ East New York, it’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood’s birthday — though there’s a frightful development that may have her worrying about lasting another trip around the sun. Which New Shows Get the Best DVR Bumps?

In the sneak peek above from this Sunday’s episode — which airs at a special time, 8/7c — Regina (played by Amanda Warren) is pulled away from some birthday revelry to be asked some circuitous questions by Chief John Suarez (Jimmy Smits) and US Marshal David Westlake (guest star Lee Tergesen). Puzzled, Regina urges the gents to make clear their need to interrupt her after-hours life, at which point Suarez drops a bomb about a prison escapee who very likely has designs on the woman who put him behind bars.

Press play above to watch that reveal play out.

As the episode “Going Commando” unfolds, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down said convict, while elsewhere, Officer Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) struggles with her living situation.

Season-to-date, East New York is averaging 7.3 million weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ranking No. 2 among all new shows in total audience while tying two (including CBS’ own Fire Country) for the highest demo number.

