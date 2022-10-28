Not an HBO Max Subscriber? Your Last Chance to Save 40% Ends Sunday

'And Just Like That,' 'House of the Dragon, 'The White Lotus,' 'Hacks' and 'Titans' (Courtesy of HBO Max/HBO)

If you are not yet a subscriber, time is running out to HBO Max-imize your savings.

The home of HBO Max originals such as Hacks, The Flight Attendant and And Just Like That… and the only place to stream HBO fare such as The White Lotus (Season 2 premieres Oct. 30), House of the Dragon (the full first season is now available to binge) and Industry, has for a while now offered a sweet deal in which you can save 40% by prepaying for a full year.

But that deal only runs through this Sunday, Oct. 30. As we said, the clock is ticking.

The HBO Max sign-up rate is $9.99/month (or $69.99 for a prepaid year) for a plan that includes ads, or $14.99/month ($104.99 for a prepaid year) for the ad-free subscription level.

HBO MAX STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($9.99/month or $69.99 for a prepaid year, with ads;

$14.99/month $104.99 for a prepaid year, no ads)



Sign up now to save 40% on a prepaid year, and then stream HBO Max originals such as the Emmy-winning Hacks and The Flight Attendant, the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That…, The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 2 premieres Nov. 17), the Gossip Girl reboot (Season 2 premieres Dec. 1), the DC team-up series Titans (Season 4 premieres Nov. 3) and Doom Patrol (Season 4 premieres Dec. 8), the adult animated comedy Harley Quinn, Minx, Tokyo Vice and the Taika Waititi pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

HBO Max subscribers also have access to classic and current HBO series like The Sopranos, Succession, Industry, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Avenue 5, plus all episodes of shows such as Young Sheldon, Abbott Elementary and The Vampire Diaries.

At this year’s Emmys, The White Lotus led the TV pack with 10 total wins, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while Euphoria followed with six total wins.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)