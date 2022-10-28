TVLine Items: Siegfried & Roy Series, Treat Williams Joins Feud and More

Apple TV+ is looking to bring some magic to its lineup with a limited series based on the podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, our sister site Variety reports.

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman will write and exec-produce the half-hour project, which is in the development stage. It will be “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show,” per the official logline.

The infamous duo Siegfried & Roy were known for their magic act at Las Vegas’ Mirage Hotel and Casino, which came to an end in 2003, when Roy Horn was bitten by one of their tigers during a live performance.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Treat Williams (Chesapeake Shores) has joined FX’s Feud: Capote’s Women in the role of former CBS head and media tycoon Bill Paley, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Michaela Watkins (Casual) and Dan Bakkedahl (Life in Pieces, Veep) will star in the Amazon Freevee comedy Dinner With the Parents, which is a remake of the British series Friday Night Dinner, Deadline reports.

* Ravi Patel (Grandfathered) will star opposite Joel McHale and Vella Lovell in Fox’s midseason comedy Animal Control, per Deadline.

* The concert event Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will stream on Disney+, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28.

