NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c.

Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

Throughout the TV-movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of “her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.” Then, when it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly “goes rogue” and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in “the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”) as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays.

Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.