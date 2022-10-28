We're Mad About Louise's Helen Hunt Costume in Bob's Burgers Sneak Peek

Like most nine-year-old girls in the year 2022, Louise Belcher has a deep appreciation for the works of Helen Hunt, and she’s paying proper tribute to the four-time Emmy winner on Sunday’s Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9/8c).

“Gene and Tina and I are doing a group thing — not to brag, but I’m the best part,” Louise says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. Shen then clarifies, “I’m Helen Hunt, emphasis on he hunt. When you see us together, you’ll get it, but it also works on its own.” (Yes it does.)

To be fair, Louise’s classmates are rocking some pretty impressive costumes themselves, including Jessica’s Billy Idol/Billie Eilish mashup.

Here’s what to expect on Sunday, per the episode’s official logline: “Louise suspects there’s something sinister afoot during a Halloween field trip to an apple orchard. Meanwhile, Tina and Gene hope to win the school costume parade.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at this year’s Bob’s Burgers Halloween episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.