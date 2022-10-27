Jamie Lynn Spears, Other Celebs Try to Survive World's Toughest Test in Trailer for Fox's Special Forces Competition

Having someone say, “If you should die…” is certainly one way to open the trailer for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Fox’s new reality competition that will get a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

In the new series, 16 celebrities will “try to survive” an array of demanding training exercises that expose them to “the harshest of environments” and “simulate the highly classified selection process” for the Special Forces, as led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke — an elite team of ex-operatives.

The only way for the “recruits” to leave is to give up on their own accord (“Damn you, Sid! Nobody D.O.R.’s after 11 weeks!”)… through failure or potential injury… or “by force” from the DS.

The cast includes actress/singer Jamie Lynn Spears, onetime Spice Girl Mel B, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 7th Heaven’s Beverley Mitchell, blink-and-you-missed-him White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, mom-of-eight Kate Gosselin, NFL vet Danny Amendola, TV chef Tyler Florence, NBA vet Dwight Howard, R&B artist Montell Jordan, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist/soccer great Carli Lloyd, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test “puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen,” Fox reality chief Rob Wade previously said in a statement. “In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength. It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Watch the preview above and tell us if you think the actual show will be as overdramatic as the trailer suggests.