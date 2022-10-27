Amy Schumer to Host SNL in November

Amy Schumer is returning to Studio 8H.

The comedian is set to lord over the Nov. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking her third stint as host (following previous turns in Seasons 41 and 43).

Schumer will be joined by musical guest Steve Lacy. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter’s latest album, Gemini Rights, recently charted with the single “Bad Habit.”

As previously reported, recording artist Jack Harlow will pull double duty when Season 48 resumes on Oct. 29. The episode will also mark the return of cast member Cecily Strong, who sat out the first three episodes to headline a play in Los Angeles.

NBC also confirmed Thursday that an original episode of SNL will air Nov. 12. A host and musical guest will be announced at a later time.

Schumer recently revived her sketch series Inside Amy Schumer for a fifth season on Paramount+, six years after its last season aired on Comedy Central. New episodes drop every Thursday through Nov. 10. She also serves as creator and star of Hulu’s Life & Beth, which was previously renewed for Season 2.

Are you looking forward to Amy Schumer’s return to Saturday Night Live? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.