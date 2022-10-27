Ratings: Stargirl Audience Eyes Season High, Survivor Leads Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in total viewers and in the demo, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

CBS | Survivor (with a season high of 4.9 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap) and Amazing Race (2.7 mil/0.3) were both steady, while The Real Love Boat (1.7 mil/0.2) dipped in the demo.

THE CW | Stargirl (509K/0.1, read recap) and Kung Fu (439K/0.1) both rose to season highs in audience.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) drew its second-best audience of the season, while LEGO Masters (1.9 mil/0.4) hit and tied season highs.

ABC | The Conners (3.7 mil/0.5), The Goldbergs (2.5 mil/0.4), Abbott Elementary (2.7 mil/0.5) and Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.4) all added viewers and held steady in the demo. Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3) ticked up in both measures as time slot rival P.D. rode the pine.

