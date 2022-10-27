Private Practice Revival Floated by Shonda Rhimes: 'We Had So Much More to Say With Those Characters'

Los Angeles is paging Dr. Addison Montgomery again. Grey's Anatomy's 30 All-Time Best Characters, Ranked: Which Docs Rock?

Shonda Rhimes revealed on Good Morning America this week that the piece of Shondaland intellectual property she would most like to revive is Private Practice.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy offshoot, which transplanted Kate Walsh’s doc from Seattle to L.A., ran for six seasons on ABC, from 2007-2013 (read our recap of the series finale here). The OG ensemble also included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman.

“I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes told GMA. “We had so many more stories we could tell. I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility.”

Private Practice‘s spirit currently looms semi-large on Grey’s Anatomy, via both recurring guest star Walsh and longtime series regular Caterina Scorsone. The latter’s character, Amelia Shepherd (sister of Patrick Dempsey’s Derek), was first introduced during Private Practice‘s third season. Following the spinoff’s cancellation, Scorsone brought Amelia to Grey’s full-time (where she has remained since).

In announcing Private Practice‘s demise back in 2013, Rhimes called the decision “heartbreaking,” adding, “There was a lot of discussion and debate but, in the end, the guys at the network and the studio and I all decided that Private Practice was reaching its finish line.”

TVLine has reached out to ABC for a comment regarding the potential return of Private Practice.