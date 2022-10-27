TVLine Items: Miracle Workers Premiere Date, Serpent Queen Renewed and More

The apocalypse has arrived for Miracle Workers: Season 4 of the TBS comedy — the cable network’s last remaining live-action original series — will premiere Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10/9c.

Dubbed Miracle Workers: End Times, the upcoming installment features returning stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as all-new characters “in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees,” per the official description.



“In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs,” the synopsis reads. “Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.”

Season 4 will also include guest appearances from Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and singer Lisa Loeb.

Press PLAY above to watch a newly released teaser.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Starz has renewed the historical drama The Serpent Queen for an eight-episode second season, ahead of this Sunday’s Season 1 finale.

* Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) will recur during Season 2 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer as Andrea Freemann, “a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell),” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Jude Law (The Young Pope) are attached to star in and executive-produce the limited series Black Rabbit, which is in development at Netflix, per Deadline. No details about the plot are currently available.

* The Calling — a new, eight-episode crime drama from executive producer David E. Kelley — will be released Thursday, Nov. 10 on Peacock; Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) and Michael Mosley (Ozark) star. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?